Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,864 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

