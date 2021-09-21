Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $96,000 in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zomedica by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 100.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 3,734,634 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the first quarter worth about $3,601,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 2,116.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,390,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,327,558 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 174.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,283,339 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Zomedica news, CEO Robert Cohen sold 543,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $445,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,750 shares in the company, valued at $445,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

