Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $103,000 Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,935,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,369,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

