Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSVNF. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.90 price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Team17 Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.90.

TSVNF stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

