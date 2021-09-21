Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,208. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after buying an additional 648,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 34.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,127,000 after acquiring an additional 597,685 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

