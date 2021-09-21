TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in TEGNA by 2,779.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 37,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in TEGNA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 446,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in TEGNA by 4.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,311,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,923,000 after buying an additional 390,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 5.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

