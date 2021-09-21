Telenet Group’s (TLGHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TLGHY opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

