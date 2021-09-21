Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 83.62%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

