Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,402 shares of company stock worth $63,982,010. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.31 on Tuesday, hitting $736.48. 79,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,104,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $702.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.43. The firm has a market cap of $729.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

