Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for about 0.2% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

In other news, Director Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $36,390,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $31,667,421.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,005,130 shares of company stock worth $1,608,450,138 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

