The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.26. The AZEK also posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The AZEK.

Get The AZEK alerts:

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

AZEK stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 921,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,493. The AZEK has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.81 and a beta of 1.49.

In other The AZEK news, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The AZEK by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The AZEK by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in The AZEK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,416,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.