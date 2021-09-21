The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 0.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after buying an additional 18,511,721 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,834,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,820,000 after purchasing an additional 131,259 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. National Bank Financial raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

BNS stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

