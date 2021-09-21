The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 299,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,714,781. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

