The Graph (GRT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $135.84 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $3.21 billion and $135.84 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

GRT is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

