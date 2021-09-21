The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 685.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,928 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

MOS opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

