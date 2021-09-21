The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The New York Times by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.