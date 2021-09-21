The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,943. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

