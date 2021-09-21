The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lifted by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.0% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.87. 10,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,553. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

