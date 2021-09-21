The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in August

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.3 days.

SWGNF opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

