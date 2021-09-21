The Timken Company Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Timken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $66.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

