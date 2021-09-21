Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Decreased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 3.6% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $128,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 74,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.43.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $10.41 on Tuesday, hitting $600.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,678. The company has a market capitalization of $236.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.80 and a 1 year high of $609.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.