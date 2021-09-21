THG’s (THG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of THG (LON:THG) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 715 ($9.34) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on THG from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

Shares of THG opened at GBX 559.50 ($7.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 605.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 622.05. THG has a 52 week low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In other news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total value of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

