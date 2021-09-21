ThredUp Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp’s (NASDAQ:TDUP) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. ThredUp had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have commented on TDUP shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that ThredUp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,175,169 shares of company stock valued at $27,152,000.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.