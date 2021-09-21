Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,600 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 719,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.7 days.

TWMIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

TWMIF stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.20.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas infrastructure, including gas plants, pipelines, NGLs by rail, export terminals and storage facilities. The company also engages in purchasing, selling and transportation of natural gas liquids throughout North America and export to overseas markets.

