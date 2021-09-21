Tokes Hits 24 Hour Volume of $594.00 (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $594.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002743 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000885 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

