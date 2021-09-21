Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.89.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,427,398 shares of company stock worth $153,588,989 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

