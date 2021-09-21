Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,255 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $259,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average of $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares in the company, valued at $14,763,413.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

