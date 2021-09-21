Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,004,946 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okta by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta stock opened at $252.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $195.00 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total value of $809,719.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,838 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,633. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

