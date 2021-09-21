Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 3,091 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.24 and a 12 month high of $143.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $945.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.