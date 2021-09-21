Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,601 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 100,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 40,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,618,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 11,964.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.97. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

