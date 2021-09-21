TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. TowneBank posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of TOWN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $33.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,298,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

