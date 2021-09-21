TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

