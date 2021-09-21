TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.
TRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.
NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $14.55.
In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,566,000 after buying an additional 314,387 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
