Traders Purchase Large Volume of Solid Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,834 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,421% compared to the average volume of 252 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SLDB traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. 177,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

