TransAlta (TSE:TA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.06.

TSE TA opened at C$12.83 on Monday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.67 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -10.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.05.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

