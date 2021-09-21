Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Trinseo worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,695 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,611.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 94,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TSE opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

