TrueFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.59 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $67.09 million and approximately $28.59 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00043842 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

