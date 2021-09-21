Truist Trims Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price to $39.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COLD. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 4,836,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,103. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.62, a PEG ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.