Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.45

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 18752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tuya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

