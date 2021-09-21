Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.16% of Twilio worth $113,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,016 shares of company stock valued at $58,119,830. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,194. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.