U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,318. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.