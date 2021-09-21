UBS Group Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $20.09 price target on Anglo American and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 134.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

