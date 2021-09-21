UBS Group Reiterates “€215.00” Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €209.92 ($246.97).

MTX stock opened at €194.20 ($228.47) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €204.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

