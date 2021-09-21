UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.62.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $51.89 on Friday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $2,804,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,841,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,052 shares of company stock valued at $28,037,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

