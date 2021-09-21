United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. United States Cellular has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

