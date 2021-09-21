UnlimitedIP Price Hits $0.0060 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $169,889.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044073 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,113,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

