Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.69.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

