US Bancorp DE Has $73,000 Stock Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Innospec were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Innospec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $408,905,000 after buying an additional 137,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.00 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOSP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

