US Bancorp DE Makes New $58,000 Investment in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $3,724,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock worth $41,340,942. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 192.30 and a beta of 0.35. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

