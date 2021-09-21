USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company's three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company's products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system."

USNA stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.05. 88,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,740. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

