Validity (VAL) Price Hits $5.60

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00013711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market capitalization of $24.66 million and $1.71 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.00609850 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,402,001 coins and its circulating supply is 4,400,904 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars.

